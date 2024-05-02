Reading and Portland Postponed Thursday Night

May 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Portland, ME) - Thursday night's Reading Fightin Phils game against the Portland Sea Dogs at 6:00 PM has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 PM. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

The Fightin Phils and Sea Dogs return to the field Friday night as originally scheduled at 6 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. at rphils.com/radio . A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home Tuesday, May 7 to begin a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) that runs through Sunday May 12. Tuesday is a School Kid Educations Day, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Wednesday, Capital Blue Cross Hard Work in School Tickets are accepted. Thursday is a Nurse Recognition and Celebration, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. Friday features fireworks, presented by Kia and Saturday's fireworks by Adams and Associates. The series finishes Sunday with a Mother's Day Crossbody Phanny Pack for the first 1,500 women older than 18, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person or online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop .

