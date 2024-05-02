Thursday's Sea Dogs Game Postponed
May 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the Reading Fightin Phils scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 4th at 1:00 PM.
Fans with tickets to Friday's rained-out game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2024 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.
The single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 4th will consist of two seven-inning games.
Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.
