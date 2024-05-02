May 2, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

TWO IN A ROW The Portland Sea Dogs took game two against the Reading Fightin Phils with an 8-3 win on Wednesday night. A pitcher's duel would keep the game scoreless on both sides until the top of the fifth. Reading would get on the board first after a single from William Simoneit would record the first hit of the day for the Fightins. A hit by pitch would put one more on before Casey Martin reached on a fielder's choice to bring home Simoneit. An RBI groundout would score another before a balk with Carlos De La Cruz at the plate would score Martin. Portland countered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth after sending ten batters to the plate. A two- run double for Marcelo Mayer (8) would put Portland on the board before a two-run single from Teel would put Portland on top for the first time in the ballgame. Matthew Lugo singled to drive in Teel and give Portland a 5-3 lead while also extending a twelve-game hit streak. Mayer grounded into a force out to score Mickey Gasper from third who reached on a single. In the bottom of the sixth, Portland doubled a 6-3 lead. Teel crushed his third homer of the season to right center field in the bottom of the eighth. With the two-run shot, he brought home Mayer with him and capped off the 8-3 Portland win.

SCORCHING SERIES FOR BLAZE Blaze Jordan's scorching week has earned him Eastern League Player of the Week honors for the week of April 22nd-28th. Jordan, a first and third baseman for the Sea Dogs, hit .444 (12-for-28) in six games for Portland during the week where he collected four doubles, two home runs, and 8 RBI. Jordan led the league with 22 total bases, 8 RBI, and tied for first with four doubles. He ranked second in average (.444), runs scored (5), slugging percentage (.815), and tied for second with two home runs. He also ranked third in the league in OPS (1.244). It marks the second consecutive week a Sea Dogs player earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors. Sea Dogs' outfielder Matthew Lugo earned the honor last week (April 15th-21st) when he hit .438 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three runs scored, and 10 RBI. He led the league in doubles (3), RBI (10), Slugging Percentage (.938), and OPS (1.509). He ranked second in the league in walks (five), third in average (.438), and third in OBP (.571). Lugo has hit safely in six straight games. Jordan collected multi-hit games in five of the six last week and has a nine-game hit streak. In 17 games this season, Jordan is hitting .265 with 10 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs, and 13 RBI. The 21-year-old is ranked as the #19 prospect in the Red Sox organization by MLB.com. He was selected by the Red Sox in the third round (89th overall) in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Three Sea Dogs are currently riding streaks coming into today. Matthew Lugo is riding a twelve-game hit streak coming into today. Lugo has gone 14-45 with six runs, one triple, four doubles, four home runs, sixteen RBI, seven walks, fifteen strikeouts, and a stolen base. Blaze Jordan is also riding a eleven-game streak while going 18-46 at the plate with eight runs, four doubles, two homers, ten RBI, three walks, and four strikeouts. Mickey Gasper is additionally riding a fifteen-game on-base streak coming into today. Across those fifteen games, he has tallied three doubles, two homers, two RBI, twelve walks, and nine strikeouts to record a .298 average during that span.

BOLDEN AND BRAND FOR THE BULLPEN RHP Caleb Bolden was promoted to Portland prior to the series opener with Reading. Prior to his promotion, Bolden pitched in eight games for the Drive where he earned a 3-0 record with three saves. Over 13.0 innings, he did not allow an earned run while allowing just two hits and six walks while striking out twenty. Opponents hit just.136 against the right hander. RHP Jonathan Brand was promoted from High-A Greenville prior to Thursday night's game in Hartford. Brand pitched in six games with the Drive prior to his promotion where he tossed 11.2 innings allowing one run on eight hits while walking three and striking out eighteen. He held opponenets to a .186 average against him.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing thr group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: May 2, 2017 - Rafael Devers tied a career-high with 5 hits, going 5-for-5 with 2 homers and 4 RBI, leading Portland to a 12-11 win at Hartford...Danny Bethea went 4-for-5 with 2 RBI.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start in game three of the series. Dobbins last pitched on 4/26 in Hartford where he tossed 6.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out seven. Dobbins has faced Reading once this season on 4/13 in game two of a doubleheader where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking five and striking out one. This will be his third start against Reading after facing them once in 2023 where he earned a 1-0 record and 1.80 ERA after tossing 5.0 innings allowing one run one three hits while walking three and striking out seven.

