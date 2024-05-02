Yard Goats Announce Brew Fest 2024

May 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that G.O.A.T. Brew Fest will take place on Saturday, October 5 th from 1:00 PM-4:00 PM at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, produced in conjunction with Ferris Events. The G.O.A.T. "Greatest of All Time" Brew Fest will include over 50 local vendors offering tastings of beer, seltzers and spirits and live music. V.I.G. (Very Important Goats) tickets will include early access at 12pm. Tickets are now on sale, and are $85 for VIG (Very Important Goats), $60 for General Admission, and $25 for Designated Drivers. This year, all ticket holders will be able to go down to the field and the dugouts for access to lawn games.

Proceeds from the G.O.A.T. Brew Fest will benefit the Yard Goats Foundation, which is a Connecticut based non-profit organization dedicated to providing social, educational and scholarship opportunities for the youth in our surrounding communities in connection with the activities of the Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club. Tickets are available for purchase by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com , or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park. All guests must be 21 years or older to attend this event .

Beer sampling will take place from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM for V.I.G. Guests, and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM for general admission guests, which also includes a collectable sample mug. Designated drivers receive a special Yard Goats water bottle .

The Yard Goats are currently on a 12-game road trip and will return to Dunkin' Park for their next homestand on May 14th (7:10 PM) vs New Hampshire. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com .

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.