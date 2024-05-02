Fightin Phils Bring New Visual Centerpiece to FirstEnergy Stadium from Daktronics

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with the Reading Fightin Phils to design, manufacture and install LED video and ribbon displays at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. The installation is complete and the displays are informing and entertaining fans during the 2024 season.

"When we decided to improve our video board technology in Reading, we of course turned to Daktronics," Reading Fightin Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker said. "Daktronics has been a long-time partner of the Philadelphia Phillies, and it was that partnership that led us in Reading to partner with Daktronics. The Daktronics video boards in Philadelphia looked so good that we wanted that same quality here in Baseballtown. Daktronics has been a pleasure to work with throughout the process and they have delivered the highest quality video boards to enhance our R-Phils stadium presentation."

Video Display Details

The outfield video display measures more than 37 feet high by 60 feet wide to highlight all the live action and share all the baseball statistics fans crave. It features a 15HD pixel layout to deliver crisp, clear imagery to fans in every seat while also featuring industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates in the Pennsylvania weather.

The display features variable content zoning which allows it to show one large image or multiple zoned images. This can be any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

The project includes a new LED ribbon board which is long and narrow and mounted behind the outfield seating area to share additional statistics and graphics, supplementing content shown on the main video board. This measures 6 feet high by more than 100 feet wide and features a 15HD pixel layout. It can also be used to highlight sponsors throughout events.

"Implementing these new displays will bring the game-day experience to the next level for Fightin Phils fans," said Charley Bocklet, Daktronics regional manager. "We're excited to work with this team and their entire organization to bring this new technology to life for this season and beyond."

Daktronics is also including a complete Show Control solution. This industry-leading control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful yet user-friendly production solution. For more information on Show Control, visit www.daktronics.com/show .

In addition to the equipment installation, the Fightin Phils will also receive a digital content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company's beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in more than 50% of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports .

