Akron Downs Richmond 4-3 on Late Walk to Pick up 10th Straight Win

May 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







A bases loaded walk by Yordys Valdes in the bottom the eighth lifts the Akron RubberDucks past the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-3 on Thursday night at Canal Park for the RubberDucks tenth straight win.

Turning Point

After Richmond re-tied the game in the top of the sixth, Akron answered back in the bottom of the eight. Aaron Bracho opened the inning by being hit by pitch. Back-to-back singles by Alexfri Planez and Christian Cairo loaded the bases with no outs. Valdes then worked a five pitch walk to bring home Bracho and give Akron the 4-3 lead.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport opened the game working out of jams in each of the first three innings. Richmond got to the right-hander for two in the fourth, but Davenport recovered and finished his night tossing five innings allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out six. Tyler Thornton allowed a run over two-thirds of an inning. Davis Sharpe struck out two over a scoreless inning and a third. Trey Benton worked a scoreless eighth and ninth to pick up the win.

Duck Tales

Akron jumped out in front on the second batter of the game as Kahlil Watson launched a solo home run to the slide in right field to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Later in the first, Valdes singled to right-center to score Bracho and make it 2-0 Akron. After Richmond tied the game in the top of the fourth, Akron answered back in the bottom half when Milan Tolentino singled home Joe Naranjo to make it 3-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

RubberDucks are the first team in MiLB to record 10-stright victories...Watson leads the team with four home runs...Longest winning streak since 8/12-24, 2016 (11 games)...Game Time: 2:53...Attendance: 2,097.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, May 3 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will take the mound against Richmond lefty and reining Eastern League Pitcher of the Week John Michael Bertrand (1-0, 2.03 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.