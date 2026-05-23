Rhode Island vs. Brooklyn on CBSSN ! Tonight at 7:30

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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