Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Wyatt Omsberg
January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have signed free agent defender Wyatt Omsberg to a one-year contract through the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with a one-year club option for 2026.
WYATT OMSBERG
Full Name: Wyatt Omsberg
Pronunciation: WHY-it OMS-berg
Position: Defender
Height: 6-4
Weight: 181
Date of Birth: September 21, 1995
Hometown: Belgrade, Maine
Nationality: United States
College: Dartmouth
Previous Club: Chicago Fire FC
Omsberg, 29, has tallied 67 total MLS appearances, including 47 starts, across seven seasons between Chicago Fire FC and Minnesota United FC. Omsberg was selected in the first round of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by Minnesota after a four-year tenure at Dartmouth College, where he was a four-time Ivy League winner.
"Wyatt Omsberg is a welcomed addition to our backline, with seven seasons of experience in Major League Soccer and ties to the New England area," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Wyatt will help strengthen our central defense, an area of our roster that we've looked to improve this offseason."
Omsberg spent two seasons with Minnesota before the Belgrade, Maine native joined Chicago ahead of the 2020 campaign. He collected 60 regular season appearances over five seasons with Chicago. Last season, the six-foot-four center back appeared in 12 matches, including 11 starts, for Fire FC.
"As a veteran defender in our league, Wyatt brings MLS experience to our backline," Head Coach Caleb Porter said. "Wyatt also brings added depth to our group of central defenders. I look forward to working with Wyatt and integrating him to our team in the coming weeks as we prepare to kick off the 2025 season."
The Revolution traveled to Florida this week to begin preseason training ahead of the 30th Major League Soccer Season, which kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule, with every match available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio. To view the Revolution's full 2025 preseason schedule, CLICK HERE. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign free agent defender Wyatt Omsberg to a one-year MLS contract through the 2025 MLS season with a one-year club option for 2026 on Jan. 14, 2025.
