Nashville Soccer Club Buys out Contract of Midfielder Randall Leal

January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 14, 2025) - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has exercised a 2025 buyout option on a retained portion of midfielder Randall Leal's contract following the player being claimed off waivers by D.C. United on Jan. 10.

Under MLS roster rules a club is allowed, at its own expense, to buy out two players under guaranteed contracts per year and free up the corresponding salary budget space.

Leal, who was under contract with Nashville SC through the 2025 Major League Soccer season, was put on waivers on Jan. 8. The midfielder was subsequently claimed by D.C. United on Jan. 10 following a 48-hour claiming window. Leal was ultimately awarded to the Red and Black based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, Waiver Order and which club of those interested in claiming him was willing to absorb a Salary Budget Charge that is meaningfully higher than other clubs and at least $15,000 higher than Senior Minimum Salary.

