New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh

January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announce that it has signed goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh through 2026, with an option for 2027.

The Canadian joins New York City having most recently played for Toronto FC. An experienced goalkeeper, Ranjitsingh has featured in over 100 appearances across various clubs and competitions, compiling 39 clean sheets along the way.

"We'd like to welcome Greg to New York City," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Greg brings valuable experience having been in the league since 2019 and will add to our already competitive goalkeeping department as we aim to achieve the goals that we have set out for ourselves for the 2025 MLS season."

In addition to Toronto FC, the 31-year-old goalkeeper has had stints with the Philadelphia Union, Minnesota United, LAFC and Orlando City in MLS, while also making appearances in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and MLS NEXT Pro.

"I can't wait to get started with New York City FC, I'm excited to join this talented group and help take it to the next level," said Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh. "Just looking at last year, New York City is a team that has made good strides and is close to competing for another MLS Cup. I want to continue to build on that and bring my experience, dedication, and hard work to push the standards and help the group in any way I can."

The Pickering, Ontario native has predominantly featured in the USL Championship with Louisville City making 77 appearances with 31 clean sheets between 2015-2018, winning back-to-back USL Championship titles.

"This is a city that my family and I have been very fond of for many years, and it's an honor to be able to represent it," Ranjitsingh added. "I look forward to working with Rob Vartughian and the rest of the goalkeeper core, some of whom I already have experience working with. I can't wait to meet the fans and make them proud as we aim to add more silverware to the trophy cabinet."

Transaction: New York City FC sign goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh through 2026, with an option for 2027.

Name: Greg Ranjitsingh

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Date of Birth: July 18, 1993

Hometown: Pickering, ON, Canada

