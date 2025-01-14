D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Randall Leal off Waivers

January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has acquired Costa Rican midfielder Randall Leal, who was claimed via Major League Soccer's waiver protocol. Leal is under contract through 2025 with an option in 2026.

"Randall is a talented midfielder who has experience in the league with Nashville as well as at the international level with Costa Rica," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He's a versatile player who can play in a variety of positions in the midfield and has a good passing range along with an eye for goal. We believe he fits our style of play and are excited to continue to bolster our roster before the start of the MLS season."

The midfielder spent the previous 2024 season with Nashville SC, where he appeared in a total of four MLS matches, recording one assist in 43 minutes played as he fully recovered from an injury. In 2023, Leal appeared in a total of 25 matches (18 starts) across all competitions, scoring three goals for Nashville. He appeared in two 2023 Leagues Cup matches, including a 2-1 group stage win over the Colorado Rapids and the Final against Inter Miami CF.

Leal originally signed with Nashville SC on Sept. 6, 2019, prior to their inaugural MLS season in 2020. He would make his debut starting for Nashville SC on Feb. 29, 2020, in a 2-1 loss against Atlanta United where he had three shots and an 87.9% passing rating. The midfielder would score his first goal on Sept. 2, 2020, in a 1-1 draw against Orlando City SC. Leal would record his first assist in a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Oct. 11, 2020. He would end his first MLS season starting 22 of Nashville's 24 MLS matches, including all three MLS Cup Playoffs matches helping Nashville SC reach the Conference Semifinals. In 2020, Leal scored four goals and provided four assists across 1,892 minutes played. Across five seasons with Nashville SC, Leal appeared in a total of 117 matches scoring 17 goals and recording 18 assists.

The Costa Rican native began his career with Belén F.C. in Costa Rica's First Division, in 2013 at the age of 16-years-old. He would score his first professional goal for the club on Jan. 12, 2014 in a 2-0 league win over Puntarenas FC. Leal played in a total of 23 matches for Belén F.C., scoring two goals and recording two assists before signing with KV Mechelen in the Belgian first division on Feb. 24, 2015. In three seasons with KV Mechelen, Leal appeared in 19 matches, recording assist before returning to the Costa Rican first division where he signed with Deportivo Saprissa on Aug. 13, 2018. The midfielder would make his debut for Deportivo Saprissa on Sept. 2, 2018 where he came in as a 72nd minute substitute. Leal would score his first goal for the club on Oct. 3, 2018 in a 4-0 league win over Universidad de Costa Rica. The following season in 2019, he would help Deportivo Saprissa win the CONCACAF League starting in nine of the10 matches and recording three assists on their way to defeating Honduran side CF Motagua Tegucigalpa 1-0 in the final. In two seasons with Deportivo Saprissa, Leal appeared in a total of 56 matches, scoring eight goals and recording 13 assists before moving to the MLS and signing with Nashville SC for their inaugural season in 2020.

Leal has represented the Costa Rican youth national team at the U-17, U-20, U-21, U-23 levels, most notably playing in the 2017 U-20 World Cup and the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers. He made his senior national team debut on Sept. 7, 2018 in an Interntional Friendly against South Korea and would score his first goal for his country on Sept. 8, 2023 in a 3-1 international friendly win over Saudi Arabia. The midfielder has 29 caps for Los Ticos, scoring one goal and recording one assist. Leal has helped Cosa Rica reach the Quarterfinals of the 2019 Gold Cup and has appeared in six World Cup qualifiers.

Randall Leal

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: San José, Costa Rica

Country: Costa Rica

Birthdate: 01/14/1997

Age: 28

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 163 lbs.

Status: International

