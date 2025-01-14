Inter Miami CF Signs Attacker Tadeo Allende on Loan

January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Tadeo Allende on a one-year loan from Spanish LaLiga side Real Club Celta de Vigo through the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The attacker bolsters the team ahead of the 2025 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We're pleased to bring in attacker Tadeo Allende to further strengthen our attack. Tadeo's versatility bolsters our options up front as he can perform in different positions across the pitch. We're excited to bring him on board to help us compete in multiple competitions in 2025," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to join Inter Miami for an exciting new chapter in my career. I'm happy to be here in South Florida and I'm ready to give it my all to help the Club achieve its objectives this upcoming season," said Allende.

Allende, 25, joins the Club after earning experience both in his native Argentina and abroad, representing Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba (2021) and Club Deportivo Godoy Cruz (2022 on loan and 2022 to 2023) in Argentina prior to moving to Spain to play por Celta de Vigo (2024).

The Mina Clavero, Argentina native began his career developing in the youth ranks of Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba prior to being promoted and making his professional debut for the club's first team in 2021. Allende went on to make 24 appearances for Instituto Central Córdoba that year before initially transferring on loan to Godoy Cruz in 2022.

After impressing during his loan, Allende's transfer to Godoy Cruz subsequently was made permanent. He went on to become an important player for the side from Mendoza, Argentina, playing 80 matches across all competitions while contributing 15 goals and seven assists between 2022 and 2023 before earning a move to European fútbol.

Allende signed for Spanish LaLiga side Celta de Vigo in January, 2024 as he embarked on his first experience playing abroad. He totalled 13 appearances across all competitions for Celta in 2024, scoring three goals in the process.

