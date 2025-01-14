Toronto FC Acquire Canadian Winger Theo Corbeanu on Loan

January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired Theo Corbeanu from Spanish side Granada CF on loan. Corbeanu will join TFC for the duration of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, with an option to purchase. He will be added to the club's roster pending medicals, and receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We are very happy to welcome Theo to Toronto FC. As one of our highly talented Academy prospects, we have continued to track his journey in Europe and are excited to have this opportunity to work together again," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "Theo will provide our attack with a combination of physical and technical ability that we are confident fit many of our needs in 2025 and beyond. He is a versatile young professional who is highly motivated, and his strong mentality will be a welcomed addition to our team."

Corbeanu, 22, spent the past two seasons with Spanish club Granada CF, where he made 22 appearances across all competitions (La Liga, Segunda División and Copa del Rey). The winger made his club debut against UD Las Palmas on February 3, 2024, and scored his only goal for the Nazaríes against Villarreal CF on March 3, 2024.

Prior to his time in Spain, the Hamilton, Ontario native spent three years with the Toronto FC Academy before joining the Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy in 2018, where he represented the U18, U21 and U23 teams. Corbeanu made history by becoming the youngest Canadian, at the time, to feature in the English Premier League when he made his debut for Wolves against Tottenham Hotspur on May 16, 2021. While with the Gold and Black, he enjoyed several loan spells gaining experience with Sheffield Wednesday FC, Milton Keynes Dons FC and Blackpool FC within England along with Arminia Bielefeld (Germany) and Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland) between 2021 and 2024.

Internationally, Corbeanu represented Romania at the youth level before switching his international allegiance to Canada. At the senior level, Corbeanu earned seven caps for the Canadian Men's National Team (CMNT) including appearances at the FIFA World Cup qualifiers (Concacaf) and the Concacaf Gold Cup. He made his CMNT debut and scored his first senior goal in a 5-1 victory against Bermuda on March 26, 2021.

TRANSACTION : Toronto FC acquire winger Theo Corbeanu on loan through the end of the 2025 MLS season, with an option to purchase, from Granada CF.

THEO CORBEANU

Position: Winger/Forward

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 172 lbs.

Birthdate: May 17, 2022 (Age - 22)

Birthplace: Burlington, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Granada CF

