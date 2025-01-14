St Louis CITY SC Loans Nökkvi Thórisson to Sparta Rotterdam
January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis - St Louis CITY SC loaned Nökkvi Thórisson to Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam, a Dutch professional football club based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, through the end of June with a purchase option at the end of the loan. The loan move opens up an international spot on CITY SC's roster.
"Having challenging himself and gaining valuable experience here in St. Louis, this loan move presents Nökkvi with a fantastic opportunity to continue his development in a competitive European league," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Sparta Rotterdam, the oldest professional football club in the Netherlands, has a rich history and a strong ambition which makes it an ideal environment for Nökkvi to continue improving as a player."
Thórisson joined CITY SC in the summer of 2023 from Belgian club Beerschot V.A. and has since recorded six goal contributions (five goals and one assist) in 44 appearances across all competitions. Thórisson scored his first goal for CITY SC, a game-winner, in a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on August 30, 2023.
Images from this story
|
St Louis CITY SC winger Nökkvi Thórisson
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 14, 2025
- St Louis CITY SC Loans Nökkvi Thórisson to Sparta Rotterdam - St. Louis City SC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Attacker Tadeo Allende on Loan - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Sign MLS First-Round SuperDraft Selection Reid Roberts - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Roster - Colorado Rapids
- Toronto FC Acquire Canadian Winger Theo Corbeanu on Loan - Toronto FC
- San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from FC Vizela - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Erik Dueñas After Waiver Claim - Houston Dynamo FC
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh - New York City FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Buys out Contract of Midfielder Randall Leal - Nashville SC
- MLS Announces 2025 Roster Rules Changes to Increase Roster Construction Flexibility - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Announce Technical Staff Restructure - Colorado Rapids
- Whitecaps FC Appoint Jesper Sørensen as New Head Coach - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Theme Nights - Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Portuguese Defender Leonardo Barroso from Sporting CP - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Randall Leal off Waivers - D.C. United
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Wyatt Omsberg - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St Louis CITY SC Loans Nökkvi Thórisson to Sparta Rotterdam
- Defender Jay Reid Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery
- St. Louis CITY SC Releases 2025 Preseason Schedule & Training Camp Roster
- St. Louis CITY SC Midfielder Indiana Vassilev Called into USMNT Winter Camp
- St. Louis CITY SC Reveals 2025 MLS Regular-Season Schedule