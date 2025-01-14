St Louis CITY SC Loans Nökkvi Thórisson to Sparta Rotterdam

January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release









St Louis CITY SC winger Nökkvi Thórisson

(St. Louis City SC) St Louis CITY SC winger Nökkvi Thórisson(St. Louis City SC)

St. Louis - St Louis CITY SC loaned Nökkvi Thórisson to Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam, a Dutch professional football club based in Rotterdam, Netherlands, through the end of June with a purchase option at the end of the loan. The loan move opens up an international spot on CITY SC's roster.

"Having challenging himself and gaining valuable experience here in St. Louis, this loan move presents Nökkvi with a fantastic opportunity to continue his development in a competitive European league," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Sparta Rotterdam, the oldest professional football club in the Netherlands, has a rich history and a strong ambition which makes it an ideal environment for Nökkvi to continue improving as a player."

Thórisson joined CITY SC in the summer of 2023 from Belgian club Beerschot V.A. and has since recorded six goal contributions (five goals and one assist) in 44 appearances across all competitions. Thórisson scored his first goal for CITY SC, a game-winner, in a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on August 30, 2023.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.