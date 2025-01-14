Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Erik Dueñas After Waiver Claim

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC signed midfielder Erik Dueñas through the 2025 season with club options each year through 2028, the club announced today. Houston selected the 20-year-old off the 2024 MLS End-of-Year Waivers list last year, giving the Dynamo the ability to extend a contract offer to Dueñas or be the right of first refusal on the player.

"Erik is a versatile central midfielder who will benefit from our possession-oriented playing style and our focus on developing young up-and-coming players," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "He provides depth in our central midfield with his technical skillset and experience in a winning environment. We look forward to him competing for first team minutes this upcoming season."

Dueñas kicked off his MLS career in 2020 after signing a homegrown contract with LAFC, making his MLS debut in October versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC as the third youngest player (now sixth youngest) to appear in a league match at the age of 15 years, 362 days.

After a loan spell to USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights in 2022 and MLS NEXT Pro contributions with LAFC2, Dueñas made his way into the first team rotation for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, totaling 34 appearances (12 starts) and two assists. The midfielder helped LAFC to an MLS Cup Final appearance in 2023 and a U.S. Open Cup title in 2024. Dueñas has made 48 appearances and 16 starts in all competitions for LAFC.

