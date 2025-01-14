Earthquakes Sign MLS First-Round SuperDraft Selection Reid Roberts

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Reid Roberts to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2028. The Earthquakes acquired the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft to select the University of San Francisco defender after trading $200,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the New England Revolution.

"Reid is a promising defender," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "We look forward to his development at our club and believe he will have a promising career in MLS."

Roberts, 21, the reigning West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, appeared in 50 games (all starts) the past three seasons, recording five goal contributions (two goals, three assists). A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, the left-footed center back helped rebuild a strong defensive unit for the Dons, earning All-WCC First Team honors twice (2023-24) and Honorable Mention once (2022).

"This is a dream come true and a testament to all the hard work and support I've had along the way," said Roberts. " I can't wait to give my all for the club and its incredible fans."

A native of Fort Collins, Colorado, Roberts played every minute of every match in 2024 and led USF with 1,530 total minutes for head coach Chris Brown, the younger brother of Earthquakes goalkeeper coach Adin Brown. As team captain, he helped secure five clean sheets and played a key role in the Dons' second consecutive victory in as many years over a top-10 Stanford University team. Offensively, Roberts set a career high with three assists, contributing to wins over Loyola Marymount University and Saint Mary's College.

Roberts is the second member of San Jose's 2025 MLS SuperDraft class to sign a contract after No. 2 overall pick and fellow defender Max Floriani out of St. Louis University was a pre-signed senior.

Reid Roberts

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Weight: 178 lbs.

Born: Dec. 9, 2003 (age 21)

Preferred Foot: Left

Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado

College: University of San Francisco

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign D Reid Roberts to a contract for the 2025 season with club options through 2028.

