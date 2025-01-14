San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from FC Vizela

San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from Portugal's FC Vizela through the 2026 MLS season with Club options for 2027 and 2028. Alvarado will be added to the roster upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We're excited to welcome Alejandro to San Diego," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "Alejandro is a talented, technical midfielder with a bright future ahead, and we look forward to working with him and continue his development at SDFC."

Alvarado Jr., 21, joins SDFC FC after four seasons at FC Vizela, making his debut against Marítimo on Dec. 28, 2021. Overall, he made 43 appearances across all competitions, including nine appearances in Portugal's Liga Portugal. In 2023, Alvarado joined Vianense on a one-year loan, where he made 12 appearances and scored two goals.

Born in Los Angeles, Alvarado Jr. began his career at the LA Galaxy Academy and made his USL Championship debut with LA Galaxy II at the age of 16 during a 1-0 win against San Diego Loyal. He later joined FC Vizela on a permanent transfer in 2021.

Internationally, Alvarado has represented the U.S. Youth National Team at both the U-16 and U-20 levels. In 2022, he made 10 appearances for the U-20 National Team and played a key role in their victory at the Concacaf U-20 Championship, contributing one goal and two assists in six appearances.

Transaction: SDFC signed midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from FC Vizela of Portugal's Primeira Liga through the 2026 MLS season with Club options for 2027 and 2028.

Name: Alejandro Alvarado Jr.

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 148lbs

Born: July 29, 2003

Age: 21

Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA

Previous Club: FC Vizela

Pronunciation: Ah-leh-HAHN-droh Ahl-vah-RAH-doh

