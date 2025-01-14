San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from FC Vizela
January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has signed midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from Portugal's FC Vizela through the 2026 MLS season with Club options for 2027 and 2028. Alvarado will be added to the roster upon receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
"We're excited to welcome Alejandro to San Diego," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "Alejandro is a talented, technical midfielder with a bright future ahead, and we look forward to working with him and continue his development at SDFC."
Alvarado Jr., 21, joins SDFC FC after four seasons at FC Vizela, making his debut against Marítimo on Dec. 28, 2021. Overall, he made 43 appearances across all competitions, including nine appearances in Portugal's Liga Portugal. In 2023, Alvarado joined Vianense on a one-year loan, where he made 12 appearances and scored two goals.
Born in Los Angeles, Alvarado Jr. began his career at the LA Galaxy Academy and made his USL Championship debut with LA Galaxy II at the age of 16 during a 1-0 win against San Diego Loyal. He later joined FC Vizela on a permanent transfer in 2021.
Internationally, Alvarado has represented the U.S. Youth National Team at both the U-16 and U-20 levels. In 2022, he made 10 appearances for the U-20 National Team and played a key role in their victory at the Concacaf U-20 Championship, contributing one goal and two assists in six appearances.
Transaction: SDFC signed midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from FC Vizela of Portugal's Primeira Liga through the 2026 MLS season with Club options for 2027 and 2028.
Name: Alejandro Alvarado Jr.
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 148lbs
Born: July 29, 2003
Age: 21
Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA
Previous Club: FC Vizela
Pronunciation: Ah-leh-HAHN-droh Ahl-vah-RAH-doh
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 14, 2025
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Roster - Colorado Rapids
- Toronto FC Acquire Canadian Winger Theo Corbeanu on Loan - Toronto FC
- San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from FC Vizela - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Erik Dueñas After Waiver Claim - Houston Dynamo FC
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh - New York City FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Buys out Contract of Midfielder Randall Leal - Nashville SC
- MLS Announces 2025 Roster Rules Changes to Increase Roster Construction Flexibility - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Announce Technical Staff Restructure - Colorado Rapids
- Whitecaps FC Appoint Jesper Sørensen as New Head Coach - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces 2025 Theme Nights - Nashville SC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Portuguese Defender Leonardo Barroso from Sporting CP - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Acquires Midfielder Randall Leal off Waivers - D.C. United
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Wyatt Omsberg - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Signs Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr. from FC Vizela
- San Diego FC Acquires Midfielder Onni Valakari on Loan from Pafos FC
- San Diego FC Announces Sharp HealthCare as the Official Health Care Partner and Naming Rights Partner of the Club's Performance Center
- Single-Match Tickets for San Diego FC's 2025 MLS Regular Season Now on Sale to the General Public
- San Diego FC Signs Argentine Defender Franco Negri