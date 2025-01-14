Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Roster

January 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the initial list of players who are a part of the 2025 preseason training camp roster.

In addition to those currently signed to first-team contracts, the club's preseason roster includes players from across the Rapids' developmental system, including Rapids 2 players, Academy products and invited trialists, providing opportunities for young talent to integrate into the first-team environment.

Forward Kévin Cabral will join the team in Mexico after finalizing his green card process in France.

The club's 2025 SuperDraft picks Alex Harris (Generation adidas), Matthew Senanou (unsigned) and Josh Copeland (Rapids 2) will join camp immediately in Mexico, while fellow draft classmates James Cameron, Charlie Harper and Sydney Wathuta (all unsigned) will join camp later in January.

Goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Adam Beaudry will return to the Rapids after their respective stints in camp with the USMNT and USYNT. Former Rapids goalkeepers John Berner (2014-17) and Abraham Rodriguez (2020-23) will join the team in camp as trialists.

Not all players listed on the full preseason roster are present in camp at all times due to scheduling matters, international duty, or injuries. Player availability will vary throughout preseason, and the club will provide updates on arrivals and roster changes through official social media channels.

COLORADO RAPIDS PRESEASON TRAINING CAMP ROSTER - AS OF JANUARY 14, 2025:

GOALKEEPERS: John Berner (Trialist), Zack Campagnolo (Rapids Academy), Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen (Rapids 2), Abraham Rodriguez (Trialist)

DEFENDERS: Chidozie Awaziem, Reggie Cannon, Daniel Chacón, Michael Edwards, Nate Jones, Andreas Maxsø, Ian Murphy, Anderson Rosa (Rapids 2), Keegan Rosenberry, Matthew Senanou, Jackson Travis, Sam Vines

MIDFIELDERS: Daouda Amadou, Cole Bassett, Sam Bassett, Josh Copeland (Rapids 2), Omir Fernandez, Wayne Frederick, Oliver Larraz, Djordje Mihailovic, Connor Ronan, Noah Strellnauer (Rapids Academy)

FORWARDS: Alex Harris, Calvin Harris, Rafael Navarro, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Darren Yapi

