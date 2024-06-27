Revolution Forward Tomás Chancalay to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay is scheduled to undergo season-ending knee surgery in the coming weeks to repair a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Chancalay will soon be added to the Season-Ending Injury List for the remainder of 2024. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Scott Martin at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Chancalay made 12 MLS appearances for New England this season, tallying two goals and one assist in his last three appearances prior to the injury. The forward, who first joined the Revolution on loan from Argentinian side Racing Club in August 2023, immediately became a key contributor to the New England attack upon his arrival, scoring six goals in the final 11 matches of 2023.
Earlier this season, Chancalay helped the Revolution reach the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons with a team-high four goals in five tournament appearances - the most by a Revolution player in the continental competition and tied for third most in this year's tournament.
The Revolution will look to secure their fifth straight victory when the Columbus Crew visit Gillette Stadium this Saturday, June 29. The 7:30 p.m. match is FREE to watch on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies in the booth. Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA".
