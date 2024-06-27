Chicago Fire FC Loans Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to Huntsville City FC

June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has loaned goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to MLS NEXT Pro side Huntsville City FC for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Huntsville City FC is the MLS NEXT Pro team for Nashville SC. As part of the loan agreement, Nashville SC will retain an option to acquire Dowd via trade at the conclusion of the 2024 MLS season.

Dowd, 22, was originally selected by the Fire as the No. 6 overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2024. Prior to joining the Fire, Dowd led Notre Dame Men's Soccer Team to the 2023 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship match, allowing only one goal in the tournament.

Chicago will complete its three-game road stretch with a trip West to face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, June 29. Kickoff at Lumen Field is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and transmitted locally via wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC loans goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to Huntsville City FC for the remainder of the 2024 season. Nashville SC will retain an option to acquire Dowd via trade at the conclusion of the 2024 MLS season.

