Chicago Fire FC Announces Pop/R&B Superstar Jason Derulo to Headline Post-Match Show on August 31, 2024

June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced pop/R&B superstar Jason Derulo will perform a post-match show following the Club's August 31, 2024, match vs. Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. The inclusion of a post-match show is part of the Club's goal to amplify Chicago Fire matchdays, by enhancing the experience with lively and engaging performances featuring both world renowned and local talent.

Following the Fire's historic October 2023 match vs. Inter Miami CF - a Club record-breaking 62,124 in attendance at a sold-out Soldier Field and the highest-grossing MLS match in history - the Club has taken significant steps to improve the matchday experience for the 2024 season, by incorporating new entertainment elements, which will only continue to be enhanced in 2025.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jason Derulo for a post-match show following our most anticipated match this season," said Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin. "Jason has been a hitmaker throughout his career and his music appeals to so many. One of our goals is to grow the game of soccer in Chicago and introduce new fans to the Fire, and by hosting a post-match show, we're able to create an all-encompassing experience that welcomes new fans and gives them a night they'll never forget."

Derulo, an American singer-songwriter, began his solo career in 2009 and has sold over 250 million singles worldwide, achieving RIAA Platinum award recognition for eleven singles, including "Whatcha Say," "Want to Want Me," and "Trumpets." Originally hailing from Miramar, Fla., Derulo has also had a successful career as a songwriter, penning hits for top artists such as Lil Wayne and Sean Kingston, and has won numerous awards for his craft, including the 2011 BMI Pop Music Awards "Songwriter of the Year" honor for songs "In My Head," "Ridin' Solo," "Whatcha Say," and "Replay."

The August 31 match vs. Inter Miami CF will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. CT at Soldier Field. Tickets for the August 31 match vs. Inter Miami are available starting at $89 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE. The match will also be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally in English on WLS 890 AM and in Spanish on WRTO 1200 AM.

Details surrounding the August 31 match vs. Inter Miami, including pre-match and in-stadium entertainment, will be announced in the coming weeks.

