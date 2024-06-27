Colorado Rapids Permanently Acquire Forward Rafael Navarro from Palmeiras

June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have signed forward Rafael Navarro from Brasileiro Série A side Palmeiras on a three-and-a-half-year contract through 2027 with an option for an additional year, the club announced today. Navarro joined the club on loan on July 10, 2023, and will continue to occupy a Designated Player spot.

"We are delighted to have secured the permanent signing of Rafa following his impressive loan spell," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Rafa seamlessly integrated into our group, displaying the mentality and character we value at our club. His overall game, exceptional work ethic and ability to both score goals and create for his teammates perfectly align with our team's philosophy and game model."

Navarro, 24, is currently in his second season with Colorado since joining on loan in the middle of 2023. The forward is currently tied for sixth in the MLS golden boot race with 11 goals. Navarro has logged 14 total goal contributions for the Rapids, which ranks second for the club at the midway point of the 2024 MLS season.

The Cabo Frio, Brazil, native has recorded 11 goals and four assists in 28 appearances for the Rapids, logging 2,293 minutes in that span. Navarro earned 'Team of the Matchday' honors in MLS for his two-goal and one assist performance against the San Jose Earthquakes on April 13, 2024.

The forward joined the club from Brazilian-side Palmeiras, where he played for two seasons. Navarro scored 11 goals and tallied four assists with the São Paulo-based side as he aided them in winning multiple titles in his short stint with the club. Palmeiras earned the 2022 Brasileiro Série A title as well as the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana with Navarro on the roster.

Before his success with Palmeiras, Navarro played with Botafogo for 2 seasons. The forward scored 15 goals while tallying nine assists in 37 appearances with Botafogo, helping them earn promotion to the Brasileiro Série A. Navarro totaled 18 goals and 10 assists from 63 appearances for Botafogo across all competitions.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have signed forward Rafael Navarro from Brasileiro Série A side Palmeiras on a three-and-a-half-year contract through 2027 with an option for an additional year, the club announced today, on June 27, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.