FC Dallas Transfers Forward José Mulato to FC Spartak Subotica

June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas today announced forward José Mulato has joined FK Spartak Subotica of the Serbian SuperLiga on a permanent transfer. Mulato's loan with San Antonio FC has been terminated. The departure of Mulato opens a U22 Initiative Player and international roster slot for FC Dallas.

Mulato joined the FC Dallas organization in 2022, where he would feature for North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring 20 goals in 41 games. Mulato is the third all-time top goal scorer for North Texas SC. Mulato made his MLS debut with FC Dallas on February 26, 2023. Mulato would make six additional appearances with Dallas.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas terminates José Mulato loan with San Antonio FC, Mulato joins FK Spartak Subotica via permanent transfer.

