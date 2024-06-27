Keys to the Match: Homecoming

New York City FC are back in the Five Boroughs on Friday to face Orlando City SC.

Kickoff at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

History

This will be the 24th meeting between New York City FC and Orlando City SC in competitive action.

Of the previous 23 meetings, New York City have won eight and Orlando have won seven. The two sides have a longstanding history, with their first game in MLS against each other back in 2015.

On that day, a goal from Mix Diskerud gave City the lead before Brazilian international Kaka equalized for the Lions in stoppage time.

Last season saw City take four points from Orlando. A goal from Gabe Segal down in Florida helped City claim a 1-1 draw. Fast forward to September and the Boys in Blue recorded a 2-0 win at Citi Field thanks to goals from Mounsef Bakrar and Talles Magno.

A repeat performance on Friday would be very much welcomed by Nick Cushing.

Homecoming

New York City FC are back on home soil this Friday after a long week on the road.

Friday night at Yankee Stadium represents the first of two home games in less than a week for City, with Orlando City SC next up on the calendar.

City's stellar form in 2024 has owed much to their ability at home, and after a disappointing defeat in their last outing at home, they will be keen to return to winning ways against Orlando City SC.

Nick Cushing has spoken previously of the special atmosphere Friday night games produce for City, and we know that you will deliver that memorable backdrop when the two teams take to the field.

The turnaround starts on Friday with a hearty helping of home comforts.

Form Guide

Orlando have had an interesting time on the road of late.

Across their last seven away games, Orlando have only lost once. That run of form has seen them win three games and draw three games, but the last of those wins came in mid-May against the San Jose Earthquakes.

In general, Orlando's recent games have been goal-heavy. They overcame the Chicago Fire at Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday by a 4-2 scoreline. That was the third consecutive Orlando game that had seen at least four goals scored collectively.

A 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC preceded the home win against Chicago, and before that, a 3-1 defeat against LAFC.

It's a similar story for City at home, with their last three games in the Five Boroughs seeing a minimum of three goals scored. All in all, it points to an attacking game between two sides that want to control the ball and create chances.

