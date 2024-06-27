Injury Report: Clean Bill of Health vs. Orlando
June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Orlando City SC on Friday, June 28 at Yankee Stadium.
Head Coach Nick Cushing has no injury concerns ahead of the game.
