D.C. United Recall Defender Jeremy Garay from El Paso Locomotive FC Loan

June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have recalled defender Jeremy Garay from United Soccer League (USL) Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC.

Garay originally went on loan on March 13 and has played a total of nine matches across all competitions for El Paso, amassing 101 minutes played. During that time, Garay was also selected to the El Salvador national team to represent La Selecta in their international friendlies against Bonaire and Argentina. Garay will be available for selection for the Black-and-Red's upcoming match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, June 29 at Red Bull Arena.

Garay, 21, joined the Black-and-Red on July 2, 2021 as the 16th Homegrown Signing in club history. The Virginia native spent the 2021 season with USL Championship side Loudoun United FC before fully joining D.C. United's roster in 2022. Garay signed a three-year deal through 2024 with options in 2025 and 2026. He made his D.C. united debut on April 19, 2022 in a 3-0 win over Flower City Union in the Third Round of the U.S Open Cup. Garay would then spend the remainder of the 2022 season and most of the 2023 season on loan with Loudoun United.

The midfielder was born in Woodbridge, Va. and joined the D.C. United Academy in 2017, representing the Black-and-Red in various age groups including the U-15's, U-16's, and U-18's. Garay then signed an academy contract with Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship on July 2, 2019. He made his professional debut a few days later on July 7, 2019 in a 2-2 league draw against St. Louis FC. Garay would record his first assist on Sept. 18, 2019 in a 5-2 league loss to Bethlehem Steel FC. He scored his first professional goal on Aug. 20, 2022 in a 3-1 win over USL Championship side Atlanta United 2. Over five seasons with Loudoun United, Garay appeared in 96 matches, scoring one goal and recording five assists.

Garay has represented the United States Youth National Team at the U-16 and U-18 levels before switching to represent El Salvador. He represented La Selecta's youth national team at the U-20 level for the CONCACAF U-20 Championship where they made it to the Round of 16. Garay would then make his senior national team debut on Aug. 21, 2021 in a 0-0 international friendly draw against Costa Rica.

Transaction: D.C. United recall defender Jeremy Garay from El Paso Locomotive FC in the USL Championship.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.