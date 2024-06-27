Eric Schwartz Hired as Director of Sports Medicine & Head Athletic Trainer

June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution Director of Sports Medicine & Head Athletic Trainer Eric Schwartz

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have hired Eric Schwartz as the club's new Director of Sports Medicine and Head Athletic Trainer. Schwartz will manage the day-to-day operations of the Revolution's athletic training staff, overseeing medical treatment and rehabilitation programming for the club's MLS, MLS NEXT Pro, and MLS NEXT athletes.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Schwartz arrives in New England with seven years of experience as an athletic trainer in Major League Soccer. He spent the last four seasons with Sporting Kansas City as the club's Assistant Athletic Trainer. Since 2021, Schwartz was responsible for providing traditional athletic training services including injury prevention, rehabilitation, strength and conditioning, and performance enhancement to the Sporting Kansas City's professional athletes.

Prior to his tenure in Kansas City, Schwartz spent three seasons with D.C. United from 2018-2020, beginning as a seasonal athletic trainer for one year before being elevated to Head Athletic Trainer of the D.C. United Academy. In 2019, Schwartz joined the first-team medical staff in D.C. as the club's Assistant Athletic Trainer.

Schwartz earned his bachelor's degree in exercise science from Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville in 2016. He went on to secure his master's degree in athletic training from the University of Arkansas in 2018.

