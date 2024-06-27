Inter Miami CF in Search of Extending Unbeaten Run on the Road this Saturday against Nashville SC

June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (12W-3L-5D, 41 points) is set to carry on with 2024 MLS regular season action on the road this weekend, with the team traveling to take on Nashville SC (6W-5L-8D, 26 points) this Saturday, June 29. Kick off at GEODIS Park is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Previous Match

Inter Miami claimed a second consecutive win in the team's past match on Wednesday, June 19, defeating reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew 2-1. Homegrown defender Ian Fray bagged a goal in the match in what was his first appearance and first start since July 2023 due to injury, while striker Leonardo Campana scored the team's second goal to clinch the win at Chase Stadium.

MLS Team of the Matchday Honors for Fray and Gressel

Inter Miami Academy product and defender Fray and midfielder Gressel were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Week 21. Fray entered the team's match against Columbus Crew last week as part of the starting lineup after a long injury and scored a goal in the opening minutes of the first half of the match to seal three crucial points at home for the Herons. Gressel, meanwhile, recorded an assist for Fray's opening goal while also contributing in the team's second goal, applying high pressure to eventually cross to Campana after an initial rebound.

Read the complete details HERE.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami (12W-3L-5D) will travel to play Nashville SC currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 41 points (two points ahead of second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 46 goals (six more than the next team). Additionally, only LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls (7) have scored more goals from counterattacks than Inter Miami (6).

Unbeaten Run on the Road

Inter Miami will visit Nashville unbeaten in its past six regular season road games, recording five wins and a draw, which is the longest unbeaten run on the road in an MLS regular season for the team.

Player Records and Milestones

Captain Lionel Messi and forward Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 28 across all competitions (25 in MLS) and Messi 25 (13 in MLS). They trail Gonzalo Higuaín who scored 29 times for Inter Miami (all in MLS). Messi (15 in MLS), meanwhile, leads the team with the most assists in Club history with 20 across all competitions each and attacker Robert Taylor (13 in MLS) is second with 16 assists across all competitions.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Taylor are tied as the players with most appearances in Club history with 96 across all competitions. In terms of MLS appearances, Taylor is first with 78 (one in playoffs), while Callender is second with 77 (one in playoffs each).

International Duty

Inter Miami attackers Messi and Luis Suárez and midfielder Matías Rojas will miss the team's home game against Columbus as they currently are away on international duty with their respective nationals teams ahead of the start of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América.

The three players will be away with their national teams at least until the end of the Copa América's group stage, which is scheduled to take place from June 20 through July 2. The competition's knockout rounds will then begin with the quarterfinals on July 4 and will conclude on July 14 with the final.

Previously Against Nashville

Inter Miami and Nashville have previously matched up 13 times across all competitions, with the team registering five wins, four losses and four draw. Last time out both sides met was in April of this year, with Inter Miami defeating Nashville 3-1 at Chase Stadium in 2024 MLS regular season action.

Scouting Nashville SC

Nashville will host the Herons after most recently earning a 1-0 win at GEODIS Park over New York City FC this past weekend. In all, Nashville have recorded six wins, five losses and eight draws for a total 26 points this regular season and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference table.

Attacker Sam Surridge leads the team in goals with seven, while midfielder Hany Mukhtar is the top assist provider with seven.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.