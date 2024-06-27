New York Red Bulls Transfer Midfielder Frankie Amaya to Toluca F.C. in Liga MX

June 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have transferred midfielder Frankie Amaya to Liga MX side Toluca F.C., the club announced today.

"We want to thank Frankie [Amaya] for his commitment to the club since he arrived in 2021," said Head of Sport Jochen Schneider. "Frankie has been an important member of our team over the last four seasons, and we wish him and his family the best in the next step of his career."

Amaya, 23, has spent the last four seasons with the Red Bulls after joining from F.C. Cincinnati. Amaya has made 91 MLS appearances for the Red Bulls, where he recorded eight goals and 14 assists. This season, Amaya made 20 MLS appearances and recorded one goal and three assists. The midfielder recorded four-career multi-assist matches with the Red Bulls and helped the club qualify for four playoff appearances. He scored his first MLS goal for New York in a 2-0 win against Toronto FC on May 8, 2021.

Prior to New York, Amaya spent two seasons with F.C. Cincinnati, where he was the No.1 overall selection in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. Overall, Amaya has made 130 MLS appearances with 40 of them coming with Cincinnati. Amaya played one season at UCLA, where he earned All- PAC 12 First Team honors and was the first UCLA freshman since 2015 to earn the honors.

Amaya has represented the United States at the youth level, he made his United States U-20 National team debut on March 21, 2018, against France. He made 11 career appearances for the U-20 National Team.

