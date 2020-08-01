Resorters One-Hit Spitters

August 1, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Resorters put together a complete performance as they shutout the Traverse City Pit Spitters 6-0 in front of 500 strong Saturday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Three Great Lakes pitchers combined to one-hit the Spitters on eight strikeouts in the win - cracking a six-game losing streak.

Traverse City leadoff man and designated hitter, Evan Maday, opened the first inning with a base knock - the only hit on the night for the Pit Spitters - before Spencer Schwellenbach grounded into a double play to end the inning. Pit Spitters starting pitcher and Purdue Northwest standout, Chad Patrick, was outstanding through the first five frames, striking out five while allowing only one run - a sacrifice fly from Resorters shortstop, Crew Cohoes - to make it a 1-0 game in favor of Great Lakes. The Resorters added another tally in the ensuing inning as center fielder, Kyle Riesselmann, stole a pair of bases before being driven home by a Brendan Ryan sacrifice hit to extend their advantage to 2-0. Great Lakes reliever, Sam Replogle, held the Pit Spitters at bay going two innings in relief with a pair of strikeouts to keep the score at 2-0. In the top of the ninth inning, back-to-back RBI-knocks from Noah Marcoux and Kyle Riesselmann helped extend the Resorters lead to 6-0 before Aquinas College product and Great Lakes closer, Grant Smitz, set the Spitters down in order to secure the victory.

Traverse City starter, Chad Patrick, went five innings allowing just one run on five strikeouts in his first loss on the campaign. Great Lakes starter, James Rogers (1-2), was simply untouchable, tossing a six innings of scoreless one-hit baseball in his first win on the year - the longest appearance by a Resorters pitcher this season. Great Lakes improves to 3-11 while the Spitters fall to 11-3. Georgia State product, Kyle Riesselmann, went 2-for-4 with an RBI-triple as both he and right fielder, Travis Janes, had ESPN Top 10-worthy diving grabs.

UP NEXT

The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Monday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231)- 943- 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.