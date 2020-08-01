Growlers Sweep Tripleheader vs Battle Creek on Superhero Night

August 1, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





Kalamazoo, MI - The Growlers swept the Battle Creek Bombers in August's inaugural tripleheader, winning game one 1-0, game two 5-0, and game three 11-4 on superhero night at Homer Stryker Field. The Growlers wore special superhero-themed jerseys to be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to benefit Bronson Childrens Hospital. Bidding for the jerseys will remain open until Wednesday, and bids can be placed at this link: https://www.32auctions.com/SuperheroJersey

The Growlers got the day started off strong with a complete game shutout from starting pitcher Adam Wheaton (Trine University), who allowed just two hits and struck out three. The lone Growlers run came in the bottom of the 3rd, when Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) delivered an RBI Single that scored Max Huntley (Western Michigan University).

Then in game two, it was another complete game shutout from Growlers starter Eamon Horwedel (Ohio University), who surrendered just three hits while striking out one.

The Growlers did most of their damage in game two with just a single swing, when in the bottom of the 1st Luke Stephenson (Xavier University) launched a grand slam over the fence in left field. The Growlers added their fifth run in the bottom of the second, when Will Morrison (Western Michigan University) drew a walk with the bases loaded to score Garrett Schultz (Xavier University).

The floodgates protecting home plate opened in game three, starting in the bottom of the 1st when Morrison delivered an RBI, scoring Schultz once again. In the top of the 2nd, the Bombers tied the game with a Brad Goulet (University of Akron) RBI single before TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt University) scored on a wild pitch to give the Bombers the 2-1 advantage.

In the top of the 3rd, the Bombers added to their lead when Goulet delivered his second RBI single in as many innings, this time scoring Joe Mason (University of Mount Olive) to give the Bombers a 3-1 lead.

The Growlers came charging back to retake the lead in the bottom of the 3rd, starting when Schultz scored on a balk call. A costly throwing error would then allow both Dunn and Ryan Marra (Brown University) to score. Ben Van Cleve (University of Mississippi) then brought Brett Barrera (Stanford University) home with an RBI single, before coming home to score himself on a wild pitch, capping off a five-run bottom of the 3rd.

The Bombers got a run back in the top of the 4th, when a Peter Hutzal (Marshall University) RBI brought John Malcom (University of Tampa) around to score.

The Growlers would respond with another five run explosion, starting when Morrsion singled to score Dunn from second. Stephenson then cleared the bases with a 2-RBI double, and would himself come around to score courtesy of a Trent Quartermaine (Ball State University) sacrifice fly. Ben Chosid (Kalamazoo College) would cap off the scoring in a wild game three with an RBI double down the left field line, bringing the score to 11-4 and allowing Will Mullen (Western Michigan University) to slam the door shut on the Growlers sweep by striking out the side in the top of the 5th.

The Growlers and Bombers are back at it again for another set of tripleheaders, with home run derbies preceding each contest starting at 2:30, 5:15, and 8:00 PM.

