Drake Baldwin Drives in Four in 11-7 Win for K-Town

August 1, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release





KENOSHA, Wis. - The K-Town Bobbers (6-6) tied the 2020 Kenosha Series on Saturday night at Simmons Field by overcoming a 6-0 deficit to win 11-7 over the Kenosha Kingfish (6-6).

Kenosha took a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning when Justin Barr (Akron) scored on a sacrifice fly by Kai Murphy (Arizona State).

The Kingfish added three more runs in the 2nd inning to go up 4-0. Â With the bases loaded, Casey O'Laughlin (Northwestern) scored on a wild pitch making it 2-0. Barr drove in Jack Thelen (UW-Milwaukee) for Kenosha's second run of the frame and Evan Albrecht (Purdue) ended the scoring on an RBI single.

K-Town starter Ryan O'Hara (Illinois) left the game after completing the 2nd inning. O'Hara pitched 2.0 innings allowing four runs, all of them earned, on seven hits and two strikeouts.

O'Laughlin extended Kenosha's lead 6-0 in the 3rd inning on a two-run home run to right field.

The Bobbers pulled within one run of tying the Kingfish with five runs in the 4th inning. Drake Baldwin (Missouri State) started the scoring with a two RBI single. With a fielder's choice, James Shimashita (San Jose State) drove in Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist University) to make it 6-3. Shimashita later scored on a passed ball for the Bobbers fourth run of the frame. Walker Jenkins (Missouri State) finished the scoring with an RBI single to pull the Bobbers within one run of the Kingfish.

In the 5th inning, Baldwin drove in two more runs on single to give K-Town the lead 7-6. Cam Cratic (Madison College) extended K-Town's lead 8-6 on an RBI single to cap off the three-run frame for the Bobbers.

The Bobbers went up 11-6 in the 6th inning on a three-run home run to right field by Thomas Rudinsky (Montana State-Billings).

In the home half of the 6th inning, Thelen hit a solo home run to cut into the Bobbers 11-7 lead.

Kevin Napoleon (Miami-Ohio) got the win pitching 3.0 innings in relief allowing one run on two hits and striking out five batters.

Brock Weirather (Grinnell College) started for Kenosha and gave up five runs, three of them earned, on seven hits with two strikeouts.

Bryant Bagshaw (Dominican University) took the loss for the Kingfish pitching 1.0 inning and giving up three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Kingfish and Bobbers finish the third leg of the 2020 Kenosha Series at Simmons Field on Sunday at 1:05 PM CT.

Free audio coverage of all 2020 Kenosha Series games can be streamed on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page while a streamed television production is available to watch on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

