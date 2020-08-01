Loggers Set for Weekend Series against the Wisconsin Woodchucks

August 1, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers will return to Copeland Park tonight, where they have won three straight and six of their last eight home contests. The Loggers (14-16) will play host to the Wisconsin Woodchucks (8-21), with the first game of the series set for 6:05 pm tonight.

The Loggers are coming off back-t0-back losses in Fond du Lac, falling to the Dock Spiders 5-1 on Thursday and 8-7 in extra innings on Friday night.

Lucas Braun (San Diego) will get the ball to start for La Crosse tonight, making his eighth appearance of the season. He has an earned run average of 2.75 over 19.2 innings pitched, striking out 15 while allowing just 14 hits.

The Loggers are third in the entire Northwoods League with 67 stolen bases, and have been caught stealing just 15 times. Kobe Kato (Arizona) and Braiden Ward (Washington) are tied for the team lead with 15 stolen bases, while Luke Brown (Louisville) has 12 stolen bases. Ward has swiped five bags in his last two games, and has further extended his Loggers career record to 49 stolen bases.

JT Thompson (Texas State) continues to lead the NWL in RBI, with 30 on his ledger for the season. Kato is third in the NWL with 23 runs batted in, while Trey Harris (Crowder College) is third on the team with 19.

Jared Freilich (Penn State) has been a force for the Loggers out of the bullpen, leading the team with four saves and a team-best 0.93 WHIP. He struck out all four batters he faced in his last outing, earning the save on Tuesday night to set the franchise record with the 17th of his career.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.