Rox Sweep Stingers, Win Fourth Game in a Row
August 1, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (14-10) shut out Willmar and won their fourth game in a row as the Rox swept the Stingers by a score of 2-0 on Saturday.
Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) led off the first inning with a single to left field. Garett Delano (Brown) and Sam Ireland (Minnesota) drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Marinconz then scored on a wild pitch and put the Rox ahead 1-0.
In the fourth inning, the Stingers were able to load the bases with no outs. Deylan Pigford flew out to Logan Thomason (Eastern Kentucky) at shortstop for the first out. In the next at-bat, Manzardo popped up to left field. Sam Ireland (Minnesota) made the catch and then threw out Ryan Johnson at the plate to end the inning.
The Stingers soon threatened once again in the sixth inning. With runners on first and second base, Jordan Barth (Augustana) turned a double play at third base. The Rox later got out of the inning without allowing a run and continued to lead 1-0.
Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) led off the seventh inning with a walk and later stole second base. He was able to advance to third base on a wild pitch. Rombach took advantage of an error on a pickoff play at first base and scored to extend the lead to 2-0.
Justin Kelly (Utah) started the game for St. Cloud and pitched four scoreless innings. Will Anderson (Minnesota) earned his second win of the season after throwing the fifth and sixth innings. He didn't allow a hit. Jesse Barron (San Francisco) collected his first save of the season as he also didn't allow a hit over the final three innings of the game.
St. Cloud opens a two-game home series against the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 pm at Joe Faber Field.
If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com .
