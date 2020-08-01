Loggers Roll Past Woodchucks 14-3

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers scored early and often, and backed up their offense with stellar pitching as they rolled past the Wisconsin Woodchucks 14-3 on Saturday evening at Copeland Park. The Loggers improve to 15-16, while the Woodchucks fall to 8-22.

Lucas Braun (San Diego) was masterful in his six innings of work, striking out eight while allowing just one run on two hits. Cam Robinson (Louisville) pitched well in his 2.2 innings of relief, and Steve Bowley (Shepherd University) closed out the win with a strikeout in the ninth.

The Loggers plated the first run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Ronnie Sweeny (Minnesota), and then added five in the bottom of the third, with Sweeny and Luke Brown (Louisville) collecting RBI hits in the inning.

Five different Loggers players collected two hits - Sweeny, Braiden Ward (Washington), Preston Viltz (Washington), Trey Harris (Crowder College) and Ben Snapp (Eastern Illinois). Viltz and Sweeny each had three RBI, while Joel Vaske (Kirkwood CC) hit a pinch-hit two run home run for the Loggers' only extra base hit. Snapp, Viltz and Vaske were each making their La Crosse Loggers debut.

The Loggers will play host to the Woodchucks once again on Sunday, with a 5:05 pm first pitch at Copeland Park.

