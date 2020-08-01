Bucks Six-Run Second Enough to Sweep MoonDogs Saturday

Waterloo, Iowa - Another standout inning helped the Waterloo Bucks secure a win, 7-2, and series sweep over the Mankato MoonDogs.

Down one early, Waterloo had another big inning prove the difference maker in getting a game-two win for a series sweep of the MoonDogs, Saturday. In the second, the Bucks scored six runs on six hits.Â Peyton WilliamsÂ rounded out the explosive inning with a solo home run to make it 7-2. Ultimately, the Bucks held on to win Saturday's game.

In the first three at bats of the night, the MoonDogs got singles fromÂ Zach GillesÂ andÂ Evan Berkey. Both went on to score for an early, 2-0, lead.Â Dylan PhillipsÂ scored Gilles andÂ Michael CurialleÂ singled to right to score Berkey.

The Bucks cut the deficit in half, 2-1. In the bottom of the first. WilliamsÂ had the first RBI for Waterloo, scoringÂ Xane WashingtonÂ on a single to left.

The second inning was a big one for the Bucks. They scored six runs on six hits and took a 7-2 lead.

Before stretching time in Waterloo, Berkey had a two-run double off the wall to make it 7-4. However, the Bucks would hold the MoonDogs there to sweep the two-game game series for their sixth win in a row.

The box score saw the MoonDogs outhit by the Bucks, 9-7, and have more miscues in the field with a pair of errors to Waterloo's one.

Earning the win was Bucks' starter,Â Duncan Davitt (2-1). The righty starter went 5.2 frames and allowed six hits and two runs. Davitt walked a pair and struck out four.Â Christian McGowanÂ shut the door for the Bucks to secure his first save of the season. In the ninth, McGowan pitched a perfect 1-2-3 inning and

Jarret Krzyzanowski (0-2)Â went two innings in Waterloo, Saturday. The right-handed reliever made his first start for Mankato. Krzyzanowski allowed seven runs on seven hits and walked three.

The Mankato MoonDogs (10-17) will take two days off before taking on the Willmar Stingers (16-9) at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato, Minn. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

