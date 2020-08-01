Bombers Struggle Throughout Triple Header, Drop All Three Contests

August 1, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI., - The Growlers shut down Battle Creek's bats in the first two games, as the Bombers lost all three games by scores of 1-0, 5-0 and 11-4.

GAME ONE

The Kalamazoo Growlers defeated the Battle Creek Bombers in the first game of Saturday's triple-header, 1-0.

Both of the starting pitchers were phenomenal, with Adam Wheaton (Trine University) throwing a complete-game shutout to earn the win. He allowed zero runs on just two hits, striking out three.

Pablo Arevalo (Southern Illinois University) took the loss but pitched well in four innings, giving up one run on four hits.

Max Huntley (Western Michigan University) scored the game's only run when his college teammate, Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University), came up with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.

GAME TWO

The Bombers' offensive struggles continued, as Eamon Horwedel (Ohio University) pitched the second complete game of the afternoon, allowing just three hits and two walks.

Nolan Lamere (Clarke University) recorded the first two outs of the bottom half of the first with ease but struggled with control after that. He walked three straight before giving up a grand slam to Luke Stephenson (Xavier University).

Lamere finished the day with four runs allowed in just 1.2 innings of work, giving up two hits and four walks.

Seth Tucker (Oakland University) recorded the final out of the second but not before walking in the fifth run of the game, as Garrett Schultz (Xavier University) crossed home.

The Bombers were threatening in the fifth with the bases loaded for the top of the order. Despite that, Bradley Goulet (Akron University) and Matt Hogan (Vanderbilt University) flew out to end the game.

Trace Peterson (Lake Erie College) pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit.

GAME THREE

Kalamazoo got on the board early, as Schultz scored on a fielding error by Tucker. That play allowed Will Morrison (Western Michigan University) to reach base.

The Bombers battled right back in the top of the second, scoring a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead. Mason was hit by a Griffin Lanoue (Xavier University) pitch and came around to score on an RBI single by Goulet two batters later. Goulet later scored on the second wild pitch by Lanoue in as many pitches.

Lanoue worked just 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. Burrell Jones (Michigan State University) got the start opposite Lanoue and was solid in his first appearance for the Bombers this season. He worked two innings, allowing one unearned run on a hit, walk and one strikeout.

Ryan Torroella (Brown University) replaced Lanoue in the second and allowed one run in the third. Mason reached on a single and stole a base on his way to second. He was sent home via an RBI single by Goulet, his second in as many at bats as the Bombers took a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, Caleb Smith (Davenport University) struggled in his first appearance in a Battle Creek jersey. He walked two of the first three batters and allowed the second batter to reach base on a single. The first batter, Schultz, came around to score on a balk. The game-tying run came via Brett Barrera (Stanford University) on an RBI-double. Battle Creek had a chance to get out of the inning when Ben Van Cleve (Ole Miss) grounded out to Tucker, but he could not connect with John Malcom (University of Tampa) for what would have been the final out of the inning. The ball got by Malcom, scoring two runs and putting Van Cleve on second. The pair of runs put Kalamazoo on top 5-3.

After recording two outs and allowing four runs, one being earned, Smith was replaced by Jacob Henry (Concordia University). Henry allowed one more run on a passed ball as Van Cleve scored.

The Bombers responded a half inning later in the top of the fourth with a leadoff double by Malcom. He eventually scored on a ground out to second base by Peter Hutzal (Marshall University) who was in to pinch hit.

Henry allowed another three runs in the fourth, as the Growlers took a 9-4 lead. Dunn led off with a walk and scored on Morrison single. One batter later, Stephenson knocked in the remaining two via a double.

Peterson came into pitch for the Bombers to close out the fourth inning but allowed two runs, one of which was tallied on Henry's line, as the Bombers dropped this one 11-4.

Torroella recorded the win in his first appearance, going 1.2 innings and allowing one run on three baserunners. For the Bombers, Smith was named the losing pitcher as he surrendered five runs, two being earned, in two-thirds an inning of work.

The Bombers return to action tomorrow against the Growlers for another triple header.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.