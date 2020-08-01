Larks Beat 'Tails in Two Squeakers

It was a perfect day at the ballpark on Saturday for two baseball games, as the Bismarck Larks swept the Mandan Flickertails with two wins, first 4-3 and then 1-0.

Despite Mandan outhitting the Larks in both games, Bismarck found a way to scratch across more runs and hold the lead in a doubleheader presented by 811 - ND One Call. The Larks were led by Seth Brewer (4-0) on the mound in game two, getting through seven innings striking out five Flickertails and keeping them off the scoreboard.

Brant Schaffitzel even got an appearance on the hill for the Larks in game one with Jordan Chappell earning the win in relief, improving to 2-0. Everytme Mandan got a runner into scoring position, the Larks would provide strong situational pitching to get out of the jam.

The Larks were led offensively in both games by no other than Mr. Lark himself, Wyatt Ulrich. Ulrich improved his North Dakota Pod-leading batting average to .376 after three hits on Saturday. He earned a walk in game one, moving him one closer to breaking the Northwoods League all-time record for walks. He currently needs three more.

Ulrich also drove in the lone run in game two for the Larks earning him the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game. The run was unearned against Flickertails pitcher John Wilson who was strong for Mandan in his third start despite earning the loss.

Mandan's pitchers were also running up high totals on the radar gun with Trystan Vreiling hitting 94 mph in his appearance on Saturday, the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the night.

The Flickertails will look to bounce back and avoid their fourth straight loss on Sunday with a 12:35 p.m. start against the Bismarck Bull Moose (6-24). The Larks will wait to play again on Monday before the three teams welcome the extended break next week.

Tomorrow's game will feature the Bull Moose's Jacob Widener (0-2 6.75 ERA) on the mound and he'll face off against the 'Tails Ben Shoneman (1-1 2.25 ERA).

