Booyah Host Dock Spiders for Final Time

August 1, 2020





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah look to put an end to their extended home losing streak as they welcome Fond du Lac to Capital Credit Union Park for the final time this season.

Green Bay, 14-16, sits three games back of the Dock Spiders for first place in the Wisconsin-Illinois East division. So far, the Booyah and Dock Spiders have split the eight meetings this year, with Fond du Lac winning the last two games.

During the home losing streak, Green Bay has struggled to put runs on the board. In four out of the six losses, the Booyah have been held to one run or fewer. The last time Green Bay won at home was back on July 22nd when they defeated the Loggers 3-2.

Tonight, the Booyah turn to their ace Jack Mahoney in hopes of snapping that six-game home losing skid. Mahoney holds a 1-2 record in 2020, with a 3.94 ERA. The UW-Milwaukee left hander was chased early in his last outing, going just two innings while giving up five runs. Fond du Lac's Ryan Bergert will make his sixth start as well, his third against Green Bay this season. The Dock Spiders are 0-2 when Bergert starts against the Booyah this season.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is scheduled for 6:35pm. This is the first of a two-game series between Fond du Lac and Green Bay, with both teams having four wins through eight games. Pregame from Titletown starts at 6:25pm on WOCO 107.1FM.

