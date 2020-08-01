Loggers, Copeland Park & Events Center to Host 2021 Major League Dreams Showcase

LA CROSSE, Wis. - After the cancellation of the 2020 event, the La Crosse Loggers are happy to announce that Copeland Park & Events Center will play host to the 2021 edition of the Major League Dreams Showcase. This annual event brings together 100 of the Northwoods League's top prospects for a day of scouting workouts capped off with a nine-inning doubleheader.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 4th, the 2020 Major League Dreams Showcase was eliminated from the Northwoods League schedule that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating players are hand-selected by a panel of major league scouts, distinguishing this event from the more traditional All-Star Game format that features representatives from every team.

The date and time of the 2021 event is still to be announced, but the La Crosse Loggers will host the event for the first time after seven seasons spent at Warner Park in Madison. If you purchased tickets to the 2020 event, they will be valid at the 2021 event. Otherwise, 2020 Showcase tickets can be exchanged for a general admission ticket to any Loggers home game in 2020. For information on exchanges and/or refunds, call the Loggers ticket office at (608) 796-9553.

Proceeds from the Major League Dreams Showcase will benefit the Northwoods League Foundation.Â The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. Of the many needs the foundation may address through grants, scholarships or donations, one ongoing focus will be to view its member communities and look upon the baseball programs they have in place with a harmonious goal of making them all finer places to live. More information on the Foundation can be found atÂ northwoodsleague.com/community/foundation/.

