Reign Swept at Abbotsford

January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks (18-15-1-1) got 42 saves from goaltender Artūrs Šilovs on their way to a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign (21-12-0-1) Wednesday night, earning themselves a second consecutive victory over Ontario to sweep the mid-week series between the two teams at the Abbotsford Centre.

Both of Ontario's goals came on the power play late in the third period, with Samuel Fagemo netting his team-leading 20th of the season while Jeff Malott scored for the second straight game and now has points in three consecutive contests. Despite the loss, the Reign out-shot Abbotsford 44-21.

BOX SCORE

Ontario piled up 15 shots on goal during the first period but were unable to get anything past goaltender Šilovs in the opening 20 minutes while falling behind 1-0 due to a goal from Nate Smith at 13:45.

The second period was a similar story for the Reign, as they once again produced 15 shots on net but were unable to best Šilovs. Abbotsford added to its lead with a pair of tallies in the middle frame, first from Christian Wolanin at 15:04 before Linus Karlsson converted during a 5-on-3 power play to make it 3-0 at 19:18.

Fagemo breathed life into Ontario's comeback effort, scoring at 10:50 of the third on a one-timer from the left circle during a power play opportunity. Assists on the play went to Glenn Gawdin, who leads the Reign with 36 points which is now the second-highest total in the AHL, as well as Reilly Walsh, who has 14 helpers on the season. Fagemo's goal total is second-most in the league and the highest total among active skaters.

Gawdin's point streak is also at three, totaling six points on three goals and three assists from Ontario's last three outings.

But before Ontario could get any closer, Cole McWard found the back of the net for Abbotsford off a faceoff win in the Reign end at 15:25 of the third.

Malott did make it a 4-2 game by scoring on the man-advantage while the Reign had goaltender Erik Portillo at the bench in exchange for an extra attacker to make it a 6-on-4 situation. Caleb Jones and Charles Hudon each earned helpers on the play, which came at 17:23.

The Canucks added a final strike into the empty net at 19:15 on a shot by Sammy Blais.

Ontario finished 2-for-5 on the power play, while Abbotsford ended at 1-for-5. Portillo suffered the loss and turned out 16 Canucks' shots.

Ontario will be back at Toyota Arena for its next contest on Saturday night against the Henderson Silver Knights which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Both of the Reign's home games this week will honor First Responders in the Los Angeles area.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.