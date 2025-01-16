Wranglers Sweep Tucson

January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Calgary Wranglers battled back from an early deficit to secure a 4-3 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night, with key contributions from Hunter Brzustewicz, Ilya Solovyov, Martin Frk, and Dryden Hunt.

The game kicked off with Tucson taking a quick 1-0 lead, as Cameron Hebig found the back of the net just one minute into the opening period.

However, the Wranglers responded swiftly, with Brzustewicz tying the game at 1-1.

The defenceman fired a shot from the blue line, beating Roadrunners netminder Jaxson Stauber, thanks to an assist from Yan Kuzentsov.

Hebig answered back for Tucson, scoring his second of the night to regain the lead, but the Wranglers were not deterred.

Solovyov found the equalizer midway through the second, ripping a shot from the blue line through traffic and past Stauber, with Artem Grushnikov picking up the assist.

Tucson retook the lead through Ryan McGregor, but once again, the Wranglers had an answer.

Frk found his path through the slot to score a timely goal, assisted by William Stromgren.

The Wranglers continued to press, and Hunt delivered, ripping a top-shelf shot from the right circle off a feed from Jeremie Poirier.

Wranglers goaltender Waltteri Ignatjew fought off 33 shots in the night, helping secure the victory.

The Wranglers held on to their 4-3 advantage in the final frame, claiming the win in a game full of back-and-forth action.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.