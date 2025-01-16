Iowa Reverses Gulls Rally Wednesday

January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls erased an early 2-0 deficit against the Iowa Wild after rattling off three straight goals to take a 3-2 lead in the second period. The Gulls were ultimately bested by the Wild 7-4 tonight in the fourth contest of their five-game homestand.

Nico Myatovic scored his fourth goal of the season and added an assist for his first career multi-point game. Myatovic has goals in back-to-back games for his first career goal streak.

Jan Mysak buried his ninth goal of the year with a power play strike in the first period and added a pair of assists for his second career three-point performance.

Tristan Luneau registered his third multi-point game of the season and first career three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Carson Meyer registered his seventh goal of the season and his eighth assist to extend his point streak to five games (4-4=8).

Sasha Pastujov improved his point streak to six games with a power play goal and two assists. Pastujov has now recorded points in 11 of his last 12 games (6-11=17).

Dillon Heatherington added his third assist of the season.

Judd Caulfield tallied his ninth assist of the year.

Oscar Dansk stopped 21-of-27 shots. Vyacheslav Buteyets stopped three of the four shots he faced in relief.

The Gulls wrap up their homestand this Saturday night when they take the Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m.

