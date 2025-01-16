Barracuda Partner with California AHL Teams to Collect Donations for Wildfire Relief
January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today that the team, along with the other four California AHL member clubs, will be collecting items this week to be donated to those assisting with Los Angeles wildfire relief.
The Barracuda, Bakersfield Condors, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Ontario Reign, and San Diego Gulls will unite to collect items this week and caravan to the Los Angeles Area together to deliver all donations on Monday, January 20th.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area," said James Collins, Barracuda Vice President of Business Operations. "As someone who has called Southern California home for nearly three decades, I have seen firsthand the strength and resilience of this community. I am confident they will rebuild stronger than ever. We hope our contribution can make even a small difference."
On Friday, during the team's sell out, Barracuda: Beyond the Reef, the team's charitable arm, pledged all of its Chuck-A-Puck earnings to the LAFD Foundation. The team is also going to donate its Chuck-A-Puck earning during it's upcoming home games on Jan. 25 and 26. Additionally, Sharks Ice at San Jose, will be setting up non-perishable donation stations throughout the week to assist, ending on Saturday, Jan. 18. A list of non-perishable items can be found below.
Food Items:
Canned goods (soups, vegetables, fruits, beans, tuna, chicken)
Peanut butter and other nut butters
Boxed meals (pasta, rice mixes, mac and cheese)
Dried foods (pasta, rice, lentils)
Granola bars, protein bars, or snack bars
Shelf-stable milk (powdered or boxed)
Instant coffee or tea
Spices and condiments in small sealed packets
Personal Care Items:
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Shampoo and conditioner (travel-sized preferred)
Bar soap or body wash
Feminine hygiene products
Diapers and baby wipes
Hand sanitizer
First-aid kits
Household Supplies:
Blankets and sleeping bags
Towels and washcloths
Paper towels and toilet paper
Plastic utensils, plates, and cups
Reusable water bottles
Flashlights and batteries
Clothing:
New socks and underwear
Warm clothing (coats, gloves, hats)
Sturdy shoes or boots
Other Essentials:
Pet food and supplies (collars, leashes, bowls)
School supplies for children
Toys or comfort items for kids
