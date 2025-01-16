Barracuda Partner with California AHL Teams to Collect Donations for Wildfire Relief

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today that the team, along with the other four California AHL member clubs, will be collecting items this week to be donated to those assisting with Los Angeles wildfire relief.

The Barracuda, Bakersfield Condors, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Ontario Reign, and San Diego Gulls will unite to collect items this week and caravan to the Los Angeles Area together to deliver all donations on Monday, January 20th.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area," said James Collins, Barracuda Vice President of Business Operations. "As someone who has called Southern California home for nearly three decades, I have seen firsthand the strength and resilience of this community. I am confident they will rebuild stronger than ever. We hope our contribution can make even a small difference."

On Friday, during the team's sell out, Barracuda: Beyond the Reef, the team's charitable arm, pledged all of its Chuck-A-Puck earnings to the LAFD Foundation. The team is also going to donate its Chuck-A-Puck earning during it's upcoming home games on Jan. 25 and 26. Additionally, Sharks Ice at San Jose, will be setting up non-perishable donation stations throughout the week to assist, ending on Saturday, Jan. 18. A list of non-perishable items can be found below.

Food Items:

Canned goods (soups, vegetables, fruits, beans, tuna, chicken)

Peanut butter and other nut butters

Boxed meals (pasta, rice mixes, mac and cheese)

Dried foods (pasta, rice, lentils)

Granola bars, protein bars, or snack bars

Shelf-stable milk (powdered or boxed)

Instant coffee or tea

Spices and condiments in small sealed packets

Personal Care Items:

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner (travel-sized preferred)

Bar soap or body wash

Feminine hygiene products

Diapers and baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

First-aid kits

Household Supplies:

Blankets and sleeping bags

Towels and washcloths

Paper towels and toilet paper

Plastic utensils, plates, and cups

Reusable water bottles

Flashlights and batteries

Clothing:

New socks and underwear

Warm clothing (coats, gloves, hats)

Sturdy shoes or boots

Other Essentials:

Pet food and supplies (collars, leashes, bowls)

School supplies for children

Toys or comfort items for kids

