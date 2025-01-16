Dallas Recalls Matej Blümel and Justin Hryckowian from Texas

January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled forwards Matej Blümel and Justin Hryckowian from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blümel, 24, has appeared in three games for Dallas this season, averaging seven minutes per game. The winger also leads Texas and ranks fifth in the AHL with 18 goals, while sharing 11th with 32 points (18-14=32) in 32 games. An AHL All-Star in 2024, Blümel finished the 2023-24 season with 62 points (31-31=62) in 72 games.

The Tabor, Czechia native was originally drafted by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Hryckowian, 23, has played two games for Dallas, making his NHL debut Dec. 29 at Chicago in a 5-1 win. He also ranks tied for first among Texas skaters with 32 points (12-20=32) in 32 games, leading all AHL rookies in points and assists. Hryckowian also shares the team lead and ranks second among AHL rookies with a +13 rating.

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19.

Texas plays host to the Milwaukee Admirals at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

