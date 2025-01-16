Morning Skate Report: January 16, 2025
January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
After a weekend series loss to the Abbotsford Canucks, the Henderson Silver Knights will continue their road trip against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: FloHockey
Radio: 1230 The Game
2024-25 SEASON SERIES
The Silver Knights are 1-0-0 against the Firebirds this season, their best record against any Pacific Division team. The two teams last faced each other on December 3, also on the road. Matyas Sapovaliv, Mitch McLain, Braeden Bowman, and Jonas Rondbjerg all scored for Henderson in the 4-3 victory. Bowman (1G, 1A) and Brendan Brisson (0G, 2A) both recorded two-point games.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
Coachella currently stands third in the Pacific Division with a 19-12-5 record. Ben Meyers leads the Firebirds in points with 24 (11G, 13A) in 28 games. He has 10 points (4G, 6A) in his last 10 games. Rookie forward Jani Nyman leads Coachella in goals with 13. He was held pointless in the team's most recent matchup, a 5-2 win over the Chicago Wolves, but previously had a four-game goal streak from January 4 to January 11.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Returning Pieces: The Silver Knights got healthier in Abbotsford with the returns of forward Mason Morelli and defenseman Lucas Johansen, both from 13-game injury absences. Johansen returned on Friday and had an assist on Saturday. Morelli returned on Saturday with one shot on goal.
He's the Bom: Carl Lindbom is 2-3-1 in his last six appearances, making 36 saves or more in five of those outings. Lindbom has a 2.52 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage over that time, including a shutout. Heis 2-4-0 on the road, facing at least 39 shots in four of those games.
