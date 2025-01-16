Forward Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Hershey

January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced that forward Ryan Hofer has been re-assigned to Hershey from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Hofer, 22, has appeared in 21 games with South Carolina this season, scoring seven points (5g, 2a) and logging 28 penalty minutes. He has posted four points (2g, 2a) over his last five outings.

With the Bears this season, Hofer has appeared in four games. In his rookie campaign in 2023-24, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native scored eight points (4g, 4a) in 40 regular season games for the Chocolate and White. He served as Black Ace during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs as Hershey won its 13th title.

Hofer was selected in the sixth round, 181st overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Belleville Senators on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.