Checkers Recall Dennis Cesana from Savannah
January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Ahead of their weekend series with Hartford, the Checkers have recalled Dennis Cesana from Savannah.
Cesana, 26, leads all ECHL defensemen with 35 points in 35 games this season, ranks second in goals (11) and fifth in assists (24).
Over his career Cesana has 13 points (1g, 12a) in 78 AHL games - all with Charlotte.
The Checkers played most of Wednesday's win over Milwaukee with five defensemen after Marek Alscher left the game due to injury.
