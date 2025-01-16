Iowa Wins Barnburner, Beats San Diego 7-5

January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Iowa Wild completed a seven-game road trip with a 7-5 win over the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena on Wednesday night. Brendan Gaunce (1-2=3) and Liam Öhgren (2-1=3) each recorded three points in the victory.

Caedan Bankier knocked a rebound past Oscar Dansk (21 saves) 2:54 into the game with assists from Reese Johnson and Ryan Sandelin.

Öhgren intercepted a pass from Dansk and deposited the puck into an empty net 1:07 later to widen Iowa's lead to 2-0.

San Diego tied the game with a pair of goals from Nico Myatovic and Jan Mysak at 8:17 and 16:27 of the first period, respectively.

The Wild outshot the Gulls 10-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

Tristan Luneau put San Diego ahead 3-2 at 6:16 of the middle frame with a shot that bounced off a defender and fluttered over Samuel Hlavaj (25 saves).

Öhgren flipped a backhand effort through Dansk on the power play 2:06 later to even the score at 3-3. Gaunce and Spacek assisted on Öhgren's second goal of the game.

Travis Boyd and Spacek combined to set up Gaunce for a point shot through traffic at 10:42.

Iowa led 4-3 and outshot San Diego 21-17 through two periods of play.

Öhgren set up Hunter Haight in front on the power play to make the score 5-3 at 4:24 of the third period. Gaunce earned his second assist of the game on Haight's tally.

Carson Meyer scored 20 seconds later to pull the Gulls back within a goal.

Bradley Marek restored Iowa's two-goal lead at 8:21 when he received a centering feed from Sammy Walker and squeezed a shot under Vyachelsav Buteyets (three saves).

Adam Raska added an insurance goal for the Wild at 12:40 with assists from Bankier and Joseph Cecconi and Sasha Pastujov scored for the Gulls with 20 seconds remaining.

Iowa outshot San Diego 31-30. The Wild finished 2-for-3 with the man advantage while the Gulls went 2-for-6 on the power play.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena and kicks off an eight-game homestand with a game on Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 . 

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.