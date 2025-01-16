Colorado Comes up Short in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Condors

January 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Bakersfield forward James Hamblin notched two goals and an assist, while fellow forward Seth Griffith netted the game-winning goal 1:49 into overtime, as the Condors defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-3 on Wednesday. Ivan Ivan, Tye Felhaber and Connor Mayer all generated multi-point performances for the Eagles. Bakersfield goalie Olivier Rodrigue made 32 saves on 35 shots to earn the win in net, while Colorado goaltender Trent Miner allowed four goals on 21 shots in the loss.

Bakersfield would hop out in front when defenseman Connor Carrick buried a shot from the top of the right-wing circle, giving the Condors a 1-0 edge at the 12:58 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would generate an answer 5:25 later when Ivan streaked down the left-wing circle before lighting the lamp with a wrister, tying the game at 1-1. Colorado would outshoot Bakersfield 14-6 in the opening 20 minutes and left for the first intermission with the game still deadlocked at 1-1.

The second period would see the Eagles hop in the driver's seat when forward Chase Bradley slipped a shot between the legs of Rodrigue, giving Colorado a 2-1 advantage at the 2:03 mark.

Bakersfield would level the score at 1-1 just 2:42 later when Hamblin bashed a loose puck in the crease into the back of the net.

The Condors built on the momentum when Hamblin flipped a shot from the top of the crease past Miner, giving Bakersfield a 3-2 lead with 2:37 remaining in the middle frame.

Still trailing 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would tie things up at 3-3 when forward T.J. Tynan fielded a cross-slot pass and buried a wrister at the 8:30 mark of the final frame.

As the contest transitioned into a sudden-death overtime, a Colorado turnover at the blue line sprung a 2-on-1 rush which Griffith would cap off to give the Condors the 4-3 victory.

The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

